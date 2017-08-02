Marks to lead South Florida water agency

A new boss takes over at the South Florida Water Management District today.
Ernie Marks, previously the district’s director of Everglades policy and coordination, was unanimously tapped by the district’s board of directors at a Monday meeting.
The South Florida Water Management District works to ensure freshwater supplies to a 16-county region from Orlando to the Florida Keys while also providing flood control in conjunction with other state and federal agencies.
In recent years, the district has been the state’s lead agency working on Everglades restoration, including projects aimed at improving the health of Florida Bay.
“Having worked with the employees of this great organization for over a decade, and seeing how hard they work to get things right for South Florida, it is an immense honor to be chosen as their leader,” Marks said in a statement.
“These next several years are critical to the restoration of South Florida and I look forward to working with our governing board to ensure a successful mission,” he said.
Marks joined the Water Management District in 2016 after serving as a South Florida regional director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
He appeared before the Monroe County Commission last summer with an update on a $3.3 million project intended to funnel more water into Taylor Slough and Florida Bay. The project, a relatively modest part of the state’s $880 million commitment to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, is “not the silver bullet, we know that,” Marks told commissions. “There is more to do.”
He replaces Pete Antonacci, the water district’s executive director for nearly two years. Antonacci, who occasionally clashed with state and federal advocates over Everglades plans, recently was named by Gov. Rick Scott to head Enterprise Florida, a program to attract new businesses to the state.
