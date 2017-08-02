Rain soaks Florida Keys on soggy Monday

For those who feel down on rainy days and Mondays, the last day of July in the Florida Keys offered a double dose.
Heavy rains swept the island chain Monday with two Upper Keys reports exceeding 3 inches, according to information reported to the National Weather Service office in Key West by local volunteers with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
A reporting station near mile marker 100 on Key Largo logged 3.08 inches of rain in a 24-hour period ending around 8 a.m. Tuesday. A Lower Matecumbe Key station reported 3.03 inches for the 24 hours ending around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On Long Key, a Citizen Weather Observer Program station at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority building measured 2.79 inches for a 24-hour period.
Rains created deep puddles on low-lying roads, even triggering an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office alert at 3:42 p.m. Monday warning of U.S. 1’s northbound lanes near mile marker 97. “Please use caution countywide as rainstorms move through the area,” the alert warned.
Through the Middle Keys, the rainfall averaged around 1.5 inches, said NWS meteorologist Dave Ross. Many areas in Key West and the Lower Keys received about an inch of rain.
Wet conditions were the result of a front between sandwiched between Tropical Storm Emily to the north and weather systems coming up from the south. Gov. Rick Scott included Monroe County in a state-of-emergency declaration covering 31 counties in central and South Florida. Local forecasters noted that while the Keys could expect to get soaked, the islands would escape Emily’s strong winds.
While the rain helped keep high temperatures below 90 degrees, the Keys can generally expect to warm up to more than 90 degrees for the next several days with a chance of August rain always possible.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments