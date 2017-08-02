Second phase of old Seven Mile Bridge repairs to start

After a year’s worth of renovations to the old Seven Mile Bridge underpass, work is finally set to start on the 2.2-mile span going from Marathon to Pigeon Key.
The underpass work was the first phase of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar project and was done by the state Department of Environmental Protection. It included work to the underpass that acts as a walkway from the old bridge on the bayside down steps under the new span to the oceanside.
Now, work on the closed 2.2-mile span going from Marathon proper to Pigeon Key will start in the coming weeks, said Paulette Summers, public information specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation.
The span was a popular running spot and place to watch iconic Florida Keys sunsets but has been closed to foot traffic since July 2016, when the first phase of construction started. It will not be open again until 2021, according to FDOT engineering manager Pablo Orozco.
The bridge’s structural capacity will be restored with repairs to concrete and steel. A new pedestrian railing will be installed along with signs and pavement markings. The cost of the rehab is being shared by DOT, Monroe County and the city of Marathon. DOT is paying $57.2 million, the county $14.24 million and Marathon $5.34 million. Marathon’s share is for annual maintenance.
“The project will take roughly 45 months to complete,” Summers said.
The road at the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge to south of Knight’s Key Boulevard is being repaved and restriped and the northbound shoulder is being widened with the existing guardrail replaced as part of another FDOT project. It is set to be done by December.
