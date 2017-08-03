The Coast Guard asks the public for any information regarding this small adrift house or dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday.
Have you seen me? Floating house apparently drifts to another state from Key West

August 03, 2017 2:43 PM

A tiny house or floating dock sporting a painting of a blond, blue-tailed mermaid apparently drifted from Florida to south of Louisiana, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

The Coast Guard released a photo of the floating house found Wednesday 180 miles south of Grand Isle, La. Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people have reported seeing it in Key West.

A Coast Guard news release says it was reported to have broken free from its mooring without anyone aboard. The building is green with lavender trim. The side that would have faced land features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus. Above the blue door on one end, a sign appears to include the word “shed.”

Magee says there’s no report of anyone claiming it.

