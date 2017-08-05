Tax rate stays the same in proposed KCB budget

The Key Colony Beach City Commission is proposing the tax rate for the coming fiscal year stay the same as in the current year. However, property valuations have gone up, so tax bills might, as well.
Commissioners recently held their first budget hearing for the 2017-18 fiscal year and proposed a 2.230 tax rate, or $2.230 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same as the current year. If adopted, the owner of a $600,000 house would pay $1,338 in taxes for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The increase in tax on a $600,000 house, should the budget be adopted, would be $93.78, according to City Manager Chris Moonis.
“That’s for folks that have seen an increase in their valuation. There’s been an increase of approximately $50 million for the value of homes in Key Colony Beach,” he said.
Moonis doesn’t expect any major changes to the proposed budget from now until it is approved.
The city has a proposed general fund balance of $2,617,627 for 2017-18. The proposed tax rate is projected to raise $1.5 million in property taxes. Other expected revenue streams include licenses and permits and intergovernmental revenue.
“We’ll just massage the budget to make sure it stays within this millage rate. I don’t see us going up or down at this point, given the level of projects and cost of doing business for next year,” he said.
One of those projects includes continued sewer-plant upgrades through borrowed funds, but the number is separate from the city’s general fund and not impacted by property taxes. Public safety and government services together are the highest expenses.
Last year, $5 million was budgeted for the sewer-plant project.
“The remnants of that are included in this coming year’s wastewater budget but the project is not scheduled to be complete until the end of next year,” Moonis said.
He also said the city is continuing to maintain “healthy reserves” and expects them to be near $3 million by December.
The next budget hearing for Key Colony Beach is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the City Hall auditorium, 600 W. Ocean Drive.
