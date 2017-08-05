Texas woman dies at Key West beach

A 38-year-old Texas woman died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Smathers Beach, off South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, according to police.
According to the woman’s male companion, they were both in the water when he looked up and saw her floating and unresponsive, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
“He pulled her to shore and called 911,” said Crean, who released no other details or reports.
The case remains under investigation, and the woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, she said.
