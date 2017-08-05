Smathers Beach in Key West.
Smathers Beach in Key West. Gwen Filosa Keynoter
Smathers Beach in Key West. Gwen Filosa Keynoter

Local

Texas woman dies at Key West beach

FLKEYSNEWS.COM

August 05, 2017 12:25 PM

A 38-year-old Texas woman died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Smathers Beach, off South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, according to police.

According to the woman’s male companion, they were both in the water when he looked up and saw her floating and unresponsive, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

“He pulled her to shore and called 911,” said Crean, who released no other details or reports.

The case remains under investigation, and the woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, she said.

  Comments  

Videos

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video