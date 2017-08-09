Judge: Couple violating housing provision must move

A disabled Keys couple doesn’t qualify for the deed-restricted home they bought without Monroe County’s permission because they don’t work in the county, a federal judge has ruled.
That means they must sell and move.
Keith and Cheri Cohen accused the county of housing discrimination for deeming them ineligible in 2015 to buy a home at Islander Estates, 5020 5th Ave., because they fail to earn 70 percent of their income in the county, as required by local law.
A judge ruled July 28 in favor of the county and ordered the sale of the home within 180 days of the decision.
“While the Cohens characterize an order compelling their sale and departure of the subject property as a ‘harsh result,’ this court is hard-pressed to find otherwise due to the Cohens’ own actions — initiating this action after being denied their request for accommodation, and subsequently purchasing the property regardless, in knowing violation of the restrictive covenant,” wrote U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez.
Islander Estates is part of the larger Islander Village complex. To be allowed to build market-rate homes there, the developer had to set aside a certain number of homes that are deed-restricted for at least 30 years based on the buyer’s income.
In January 2015, Drive In Homebuilders’ attorneys asked Monroe County officials to clarify the gainful employment clause. The county’s response was that the Cohens don’t qualify.
The Cohens, though, managed to work out a deal with the Islander Estates developers, agreeing to take on the liability risk should the county take their title, their attorney Wayne LaRue Smith said Tuesday.
According to Monroe County property records, the Cohens bought the Islander Estate home Aug. 25, 2015, for $581,200.
Keith and Cheri Cohen, who moved to the Keys in 1981 and 1980 respectively, met in 1992 on the docks of Key West’s Galleon Marina and were married a year later, according to the 14-page lawsuit.
Keith came to Key West and after several years bought a boat to start a charter company, while Cheri first moved to Key Largo as a child and graduated from Coral Shores High School in 1988, the suit states.
In 1996, the Cohens bought an affordable housing unit at 3075 Flagler Ave. in Key West for $96,000, county records show, where they lived before moving into the Islander Estates unit.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
