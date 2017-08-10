Lobsterfest celebrates the Keys crustaceans

Lobster lovers can sample the Florida Keys lobster during Key West Lobsterfest, scheduled Aug. 10 through 13 in the Southernmost City.
The festival celebrates the eight-month start of the Florida Keys lobster season, which runs from Aug. 6 through March.
The flavorful festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 when lobster aficionados can gather at the Sunset Tiki Bar & Grille, 617 Front St., Key West, for a lobster boil that also includes shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, corn on the cob and new potatoes. Live entertainment and drink specials are to round out the evening’s action.
Spiny lobsters have sweet and tender meat. Lobster often is served steamed with drawn butter, baked and stuffed, in creamy bisque or cold in savory salads.
Fans can sample lobster dishes of all sorts at the Key West Lobsterfest Street Fair, set for noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 100 through 500 blocks of Duval Steet. During the festival, chefs from local restaurants are to prepare lobster specialties ranging from appetizers to traditional dinners with all the trimmings.
A free outdoor concert is slated for 1 to 10:30 p.m. with entertainers including Alphonse, Cool Breeze and the Durtbags performing from a stage at Duval and Greene streets. Those attending can also can browse and buy art, crafts and merchandise from vendors.
Other Lobsterfest events include Friday afternoon’s Reef & Ritas catamaran sail and snorkel trip, a Friday night Duval Crawl of downtown Key West watering holes and a lobster brunch Aug. 13 at the Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St.
Comments