Fire destroys Marathon home, it’s a total loss

From the outside, the house at 7546 Gulfstream Blvd. in Marathon doesn’t seem to have sustained much damage from a fire Wednesday night.
But the blaze destroyed the home, according to owner John Underwood. He is a crime-scene investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and told the Keynoter Thursday morning the five-bedroom house is a total loss.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Underwood, his wife and grandchildren were in the house when the fire broke out just before 11 p.m.
“Deputies responded and found all occupants had gotten out safely. Firefighters arrived and the fire was extinguished by 11:20 p.m.,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
Marathon Fire Rescue Chief John Johnson said that upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully involved. “They made an aggressive attack and stopped the fire the best they could,” he said.
Herrin said there were reports of guns and ammo in the house, with some ammo exploding, but not a large amount.
The cause has not been determined. State and local fire marshals are investigating, Johnson said. The American Red Cross responded to help the family in the short-term. Monroe County Fire Rescue also responded to the fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Underwood and his family with a goal to raise $10,000. As of Thursday afternoon, $2,215 had been raised.
