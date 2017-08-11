Overturned dump truck shuts down southbound traffic on 18 Mile Stretch into the Florida Keys

An overturned dump truck blocked southbound traffic on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 heading into the Florida Keys early Friday afternoon.
The driver of the 2006 International, Silvio Colon-Benevides, 55, lost control of the vehicle around 12:45 p.m. at mile marker 111 after one of his tires blew out, the Florida Highway Patrol’s initial investigation suggests. The truck also collided with the center concrete dividing wall.
Colon-Benevvides, who lives in Homestead, was taken by ambulance to Jackson South Trauma, said FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney, who said his condition was “serious, but stable.”
The crash and cleanup — which included removing fuel — shut southbound traffic on the Stretch for about two hours. Vehicles heading into the Keys were diverted to Card Sound Road, the only other road that leads in and out of the island chain from Florida City.
