‘Keynoter/Reporter’ and Flkeysnews.com honored for news coverage

The Keynoter/Reporter took home two first-place journalism awards and two second-place honors Friday at the Ritz Carlton in Naples, where the Florida Press Association honored good journalism statewide for calendar year 2016 in its annual Better Weekly Newspaper contest.
The contest, judged by newspaper professionals and academics, is open to all non-daily newspapers in the Sunshine State.
The Keynoter/Reporter won first place in circulation category B for “website excellence” for Flkeysnews.com. The website, considered the Keys’ go-to site for breaking news, has been so honored in past years, as well.
Reporter Editor David Goodhue won first place for in-depth reporting for his coverage of a 2015 double murder in Tavernier in which a young couple was killed, both shot dead in the head. Prosecutors say cocaine was behind the killings and the man charged with pulling the trigger, Jeremy Macauley, is awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.
That case also garnered Goodhue a second-place award for investigative reporting.
Goodhue also won second place for outdoors and recreation reporting for coverage of wounded military veterans coming to the Keys to experience paddling adventures on the water.
