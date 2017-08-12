In bar battle, the kids are the real winners

The Bourbon Street Pub Boozers sped through the Battle of the Bars last Sunday in Key West with a time of two minutes, five seconds to win the 24th annual event.
But the real winners were the Boys and Girls Club of the Keys Area and the Bahama Village Music Program, which split $19,202 raised during the Schooner Wharf Bar-hosted event.
Twenty-five teams of seven people each from Keys bars and restaurants ran an obstacle course, poured and served a margarita, recycled bottles, rolled and tapped a keg, and drank beer.
This was the second straight year the Bourbon Street Pub won the event. Team Sons of Hamarky from the Hog’s Breath Saloon came in second with a time of 2:17 and third went to the Outback Steakhouse’s Boozin’ Onions, which finished the course in 2:19.
For the third year in a row, The Deepest Pockets Award (the team that contributes the most money) went to Salute! On the Beach’s Beach Bums. Catered Affairs of Key West’s Wedding Warriors was second, Danger Charters’ Manscapers third and Dante’s Horny Devils fourth.
The Most Outrageous Team Costume went to Sebago Watersports with its “All You Need is Kiss” (multiple costume changes) and second place went to the Southernmost Beach Cafe’s SoMo Savages.
“Everyone was extremely generous, all in the spirit of giving to two great causes,” said Evalena Worthington, event organizer.
