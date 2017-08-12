Alleged forklift thief dies with Keys case pending

A Rhode Island man who was facing several criminal charges in the Keys for allegedly stealing a forklift from a Marathon marina in March has died.
The obituary of Edward Quinton, 44, of East Greenwich does not say how he died but that he passed away July 14. Assistant Monroe County State Attorney Jon Byrne said he found out about the death this week. Quinton’s obituary on legacy.com says he is survived by his wife and two children.
Quinton was arrested March 9 and told police he couldn’t find his car keys and “needed something to drive,” according to the arrest report. After stealing the forklift around 9 p.m. from Marina Junction, he reportedly broke down the marina fence at 4681 Overseas Highway near mile marker 49 oceanside and headed north, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
On top of two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, one including property damage and the other for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 percent or more, Quinton was booked for felony criminal mischief, burglary and grand theft.
He pleaded not guilty in April and was set for a pretrial conference on Aug. 28 before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker.
