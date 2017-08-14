Texas man dies diving off Key Largo

A Texas man died Sunday morning while scuba diving off Key Largo.
Oswald Regueira, 58, was on the first dive of the day at French Reef and surfaced a short time after getting in the water in “apparent distress,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was diving from the Tropical Legend, a dive vessel operated by Rainbow Reef Dive Shop, Herrin said.
The boat’s captain told deputies Regueira was pulled aboard the vessel and the Tropical Legend crew performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the way back into shore. Medics met the vessel at Port Largo Homeowner’s Park and transported Regueira to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
