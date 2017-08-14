Armed robbers strike Dairy Queen in Keys

Two robbers brandishing handguns held up the Dairy Queen restaurant in Tavernier late Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Four employees in the restaurant were forced to lie on the floor by the robbers, who both “were dressed in all black and had black shirts wrapped around their faces,” information officer Deputy Becky Herrin said of the 10:40 p.m. crime.
Both robbers used their guns “to threaten the victims,” Herrin said. “No one was hurt. The employees were all younger folks so it had to be pretty tense.”
One employee was taken to the office and told to open the safe. An unreleased amount of cash was stolen from the business, in the U.S. 1 median near mile marker 92.7.
Deputies are looking for two black men, possibly 18 to 24 years old. “Very few” armed robberies are reported in the Florida Keys, Herrin said.
Information about the robbers can be called in to the Sheriff's Office at (305) 853-3211, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at (800) 346-TIPS. Information also can be sent to www.tipsubmit.com.
Comments