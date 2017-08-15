Police: Key West woman had 36 grams of cocaine in stolen car

Police say they found 36 grams of cocaine in a stolen car after arresting two people in Islamorada Friday night.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2017 Nissan Versa headed southbound at mile marker 90 just before 10 p.m. after running the license plate and finding the car had reported stolen from Key West, said spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
It was driven by Megan Fedock, 22, of Key West, who did not have a driver’s license, Herrin said, adding there were two passengers in the car, one of whom was hiding on the floorboards in the back seat.
Fedock told police the man hiding in the back seat was Laquenton Cade, 40, of Florida City and that he had asked her and her boyfriend earlier in the day on Stock Island if they’d like to go to Miami, Herrin said, and on the way home from Miami, Fedock said Cade had asked her to drive because he was tired.
When asked if she had any contraband, Fedock pulled a green bag out of her pants, inside of which were multiple small bags of cocaine and marijuana, according to Herrin.
Fedock also said Cade told her to hide the bag of drugs in her pants as they were being pulled over, Herrin said, adding Cade denied knowing anything about the stolen vehicle and drugs.
After two cigars stuffed with marijuana were allegedly found in the back seat with Cade, he was arrested for possession of marijuana, Herrin said, and as he was being arrested got on the ground and refused orders to get into a patrol car for transport to jail. Deputies eventually got him into the vehicle, after which he was taken to the jail on Plantation Key and released Saturday on his own recognizance.
Fedock was arrested and handed charges for grand theft auto, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving without a license. She was taken to the jail on Stock Island where she remained Monday on $58,500 bond.
The third person in the vehicle, Cory Baker, 45, of Miami, was not arrested and was released at the scene.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
