Reckless driving leads to drug counts

A Key Largo man pursued for dangerous driving Saturday remained in jail Monday on multiple counts.
Steven D. Bennett, 39, was driving a dark pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” on a bayside dirt road running between U.S. 1 and Largo Road, off mile marker 105, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported on the 4:30 p.m. incident.
Deputy Dyllon Hansen said he saw the truck turn onto southbound U.S. 1, traveling about 60 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. The truck then made a sudden turn onto Paradise Drive before stopping at a South Blackwater Lane intersection, his report says.
Bennett did not have a driver’s license, which had been suspended. He also was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating probation from a previous case of battery.
A search of the truck “turned up methamphetamine and heroin” beneath a pair of gloves on the truck dashboard, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Charges include reckless driving, two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, and several misdemeanors. Bennett was being held without bond pending court action.
