Police: Ax-swinging boyfriend jailed on assault count

A Key West man was jailed Aug. 13, his birthday, after police said he swung an ax at his girlfriend of 14 years and choked her.
Christopher Fisco, 45, is accused of attacking his girlfriend at her home in the 1600 block of Sirugo Avenue at about 5 a.m. after the two had argued at a Duval Street bar.
Fisco produced an ax at one point, police said.
“While holding her down on the bed, Chris told [her] he was going to kill her,” according to the arrest report. “Chris told her to watch this, raised the ax, swung it past [her] and hit the wall.”
The woman told police Chris had medical problems and that his behavior over the past year had grown “violent and bizarre.” At the jail, Fisco told police he wanted to press charges against his girlfriend.
Tuesday, Fisco was being held at the Stock Island Detention Center on $200,000 bond. He was arrested for felony domestic battery by strangulation and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments