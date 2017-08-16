Marathon woman arrested on abuse charge

A Marathon woman was arrested Saturday after a bloody fight with her 17-year-old son because he didn’t do his chores, police say.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Corbin Hradecky said when he got to the 73rd Street home of Gennieve Perez, 35, Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m., he found the victim “sitting in a chair in the kitchen with the side of his face covered in blood.”
Perez told police when she came home and found out her son didn’t do his chores, she attempted to take his electronics away as punishment, Hradecky wrote in the report.
In response, the victim threw a closed fist back and struck her in the nose, according to the arrest report, then punched a TV.
Perez picked up the lid of a decorative pot and threw it at the victim, Hradecky wrote in the report.
The victim also told police Perez had jumped on his back and scratched his neck, which was treated by paramedics along with a cut on his ear.
Perez was arrested on a felony cruelty toward a child charge and taken to the Marathon jail where she was released on her own recognizance Sunday morning.
