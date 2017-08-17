Mosquito Control director to speak at League of Women’s Voters meeting

Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, will speak at the Upper Keys League of Women’s Voters Tuesday, Aug. 29 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Key Largo Public Library Community Room, mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds shopping plaza.
Leal holds her bachelor of science degree from the University of Tampa and her master of science in entomology from the University of Nebraska. She has been with the district since 2003. She began her career at the district as offshore supervisor, leading the team that treats the wilderness islands off the Lower Keys. She became the deputy director in 2010 and director of operations in 2011.
Leal is also the vice president of the Florida Mosquito Control Association and serves as co-chair for the Florida Mosquito Control Association’s Legislative and Regulatory Committee, which focuses on state-wide funding for both mosquito control operations and mosquito-related research. Contact Christine Latronico at (305) 451-0867, Cathy Bosworth at (954) 401-9946or or visit the League’s Facebook page for more information.
