Car thief ends joy ride with a swim and trip to jail

A Key West man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole a truck, drove it north, crashed into two other cars and fled on foot.
The report of a reckless driver speeding through Big Coppitt Key in a 2004 Ford F150 was made to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 3:20 p.m., according to spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin, and other dispatchers throughout the Keys were notified to be on the lookout.
She said Sgt. Linda Mixon tried to stop the truck, driven by Troy Curtis, 38, at mile marker 27 bayside, but he kept going north and struck two cars on Big Pine Key then got out of the truck and ran away.
“He struck them as he was driving through the National Key Deer Refuge just prior to bailing by Long Beach Road,” said Florida High Way Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney, adding the crash may have caused his right front tire to go flat and that’s when he stopped and ran.
A search ensued with the help of Sheriff Rick Ramsay, deputies, detectives and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers who found Curtis swimming in the water near the Spanish Harbor boat ramp, mile marker 33, Herrin said.
Curtis was booked into the jail on Stock Island without bond and is facing charges for reckless driving, fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license (habitual offender). More charges are pending.
Key West Police Department is investigating the vehicle theft while FHP is investigating the crashes, Herrin said.
