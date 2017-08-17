Additional suspect in Marthon Garbage Service theft

While one former Marathon Garbage Service employee faces 249 charges for allegedly stealing $99,000 from the local trash business, another former employee has been arrested.
In addition to former office manager Michelle Ludwig, who turned herself in July 24, Liordan Castaneda, 32, of Marathon was arrested Tuesday and handed 14 felony counts of grand theft and one misdemeanor count for providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
Ludwig’s charges stemmed from an investigation by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rosary Ponce who found Ludwig from February to July forged and cashed 111 checks written to herself, according to spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
During the followup investigation, Ponce found information indicating Castaneda cashed 14 of the checks forged by and provided to him by Ludwig, Herrin said Wednesday. The checks, cashed between April and July at various Marathon banks, totaled $8,128.77. When initially questioned about his part in the crime he gave Ponce false information, Herrin said.
Castaneda was arrested Tuesday and taken to the jail on Stock Island with bond set at $22,500.
Ludwig has been in the Stock Island jail with bond set at $270,000 since turning herself in. Her arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 31 before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments