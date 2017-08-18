Darkness lies ahead for the Keys

Jay Elliott is traveling about 1,090 miles from Marathon to Hopkinsville, Ky., to experience something “about two minutes and 30 seconds.”
That’s Monday’s total solar eclipse, an astronomical event not seen in the U.S. in 99 years. Hopkinsville is Eclipse Central, among the best areas to see the moon fully block the sun, causing complete darkness. It starts over the Pacific and will cross over to the Atlantic.
The Keys will not see a total blockage. But they will see partial afternoon darkness for more than two and a half hours.
Jay Elliott from the Florida Keys Astronomy Club says the start of the partial eclipse in Marathon will be at 1:26:55 p.m. He says the least amount of sunlight is estimated to be at 1:58:22 and the end of the partial eclipse is expected at 4:20:47.
“It’s off only a couple of minutes from Marathon in rest the of the county,” Elliott says.
“The sun won’t be so intense. And the thing I find fascinating is the trees. They will have tiny little crescent bright spots instead of circles” from shadows, he said.
Want to see the full eclipse? Vox.com has a widget that lets you figure out how far from it you will be. Are you in Key Largo? Drive 487 miles to the northeast. Marathon? 514 miles. Key West? 546 miles.
Don’t forget your inexpensive eclipse glasses.
