Commissioners debate raising tax limit

When Florida legislators in 2005 approved the special district to fund unincorporated Key Largo’s fire department and ambulance service, they imposed a maximum property tax limit.
But 10 years later, a majority of the elected commissioners of the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District say the $1 per $1,000 of assessed value cap will soon no longer be enough to fund both ambulance and fire departments.
“That was 10 years ago. Things have changed,” said Commissioner Kay Cullen. “Our needs have changed.”
With one budget workshop and two scheduled hearings left before the commissioners adopt the next fiscal year’s budget, the proposed tax rate already is at the threshold with no sign it will be lowered.
For the past several years, commissioners have been dipping into the district’s reserves in an effort to not only stay within the limit but to stay significantly under it. The departments now are beginning to realize consequences of that tactic.
“We’ve been rolling back for too long, dipping into money we didn’t have,” said Commissioner Tony Allen, who chairs the board.
The proposed operating budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, is around $3.7 million.
Among projected expenses are the addition of five more full-time firefighters to the mostly volunteer force. A grant will pay their salaries for the first five years, but after that, their pay will need to come from the district. Commissioner George Mirabella, who is against raising the cap, said between the addition of paid firefighters and increased reimbursements, the department should no longer be considered a volunteer outfit.
“They’re all getting paid,” he said. “They’re all doing it for the money.”
The other commissioners are considering asking legislators to raise the tax cap to $1.50 per $1,000, while noting it may not be necessary to go that high every budget season.
Commissioner Bob Thomas said part of the blame for the district’s financial woes lies with Monroe County officials, who he contends should provide more money for things like vehicle replacement.
“We’re being punished for being frugal by Monroe County and our elected officials,” Thomas said.
The commission will discuss the matter with state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo). If she’s willing to pursue changing the language in the bill that created the district, the issue would first have to be put in front of Key Largo voters as a ballot initiative.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments