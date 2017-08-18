Python hunters get snake No. 500

A 7-foot-long invasive reptile bears the dubious honor of becoming No. 500 on the list of Burmese pythons removed by the Python Elimination Program launched by the South Florida Water Management District.
Python hunter Jason Leon of Miami killed the 500th snake, a 7-foot foot python caught around 5 a.m. Thursday. Earlier this month, Leon captured a python measuring 14 feet, 9 inches -- one of the largest pythons removed from the Florida wilds during the five-month-old program.
“The speed with which hunters are finding and eliminating these destructive snakes showcases not only their dedication to the effort, but also the enormity of this invasive predator problem in the Everglades,” SFWMD Board Chairman Dan O'Keefe said. “Every one of these 500 snakes killed helps ensure the lives of hundreds of native species essential to the Everglades ecosystem.”
Hunter Dustin “Wildman” Crum holds the record for the largest snake killed with a 16-foot, 10-inch python. Hunter Michael Valcarce leads in number of captured pythons at 52.
In total, the snakes eliminated through this program would stretch more than 3,300 feet in length and weigh in at more than three tons, district staff calculates.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has taken part in the hunt, bringing international awareness to the issue of invasive pythons and the District's efforts to eradicate them. State and local elected officials have joined the South Florida hunters.
The water management district started its program on March 25, giving selected python-hunting experts access to district-owned lands in Miami-Dade County for the pilot phase. The program has since expanded to Broward and Collier counties.
The independent contractors are paid $8.10 per hour, up to eight hours daily, to hunt in the Everglades. Depending on the size of the snake presented, they can receive additional payments of $50 for pythons measuring up to 4 feet and an extra $25 for each foot measured above 4 feet. An additional $200 is given for each eliminated python nest with eggs.
“The invasive Burmese python, which breeds and multiplies quickly and has no challenger or predator in the Everglades ecosystem, has decimated native populations of wildlife,” a district spokesman said. “The more of these snakes that can be eliminated — especially the females and their eggs — the better chance future generations of native wildlife can have to thrive in the Everglades ecosystem.”
