Benefits for detective’s family who lost home to fire

Two events are coming up to benefit a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective and his family who lost most of their possessions to a house fire earlier this month.
Detective John Underwood’s Marathon home was almost completetly destroyed in an Aug. 10 blaze. He and his family got out safely, but “most, if not all” of their things are gone, according to his colleagues. The Sheriff’s Office is holding a pig roast benefit at the Overseas Pub in Grill, 3574 Overseas Highway, on Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets in advance, call the Cudjoe Key substation at (305) 289-2430, the Marathon station at (305) 745-3184 or go to the Overseas Pub and Grill.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. There will be a silent auction and live music by the band In Pursuit.
The Marathon Community United Methodist Church, 3010 Overseas Highway, is hosting a hamburger and hot dot barbecue for the Underwoods on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
