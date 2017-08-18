Florida Keys keep eye on Atlantic storms

Tropical Storm Harvey shows no sign of heading to the Florida Keys, but a second approaching wave could make it a damp week, the National Hurricane Center advised Friday.
“We’re in the peak of the [tropical storm] season, from mid-August late October,” Dennis Feltgen, NHC public-affairs officer said at mid-day Friday. “This is what typically happens in the peak, with tropical waves rolling off the coast of Africa every three or four days.”
This weekend, forecasters were keeping an eye on a weather system known as Invest 92L, possibly headed toward Florida but still days away.
“It is showing some signs of organization, which indicates it might turn into a tropical depression,” Feltgen said.
However, historic models suggest atmospheric conditions may prevent 92L from significantly strengthening, he noted.
“By the time it gets here, it may be a big rain event,” Feltgen said. “It’s not of immediate concern to South Florida, but we will be watching it closely over the weekend.”
If the system does become a storm, it will trade its 92L designation for a name. The numeric name refers to an “investigative area” in the Atlantic Ocean, denoted by the letter L. System numbers rotate between 90 and 99; there already was a 92L system in June.
Tropical Storm Harvey seems intent on staying south of Cuba on a track toward Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. “It will pose no threat to the Florida Keys and the adjacent coastal waters,” the National Weather Service office in Key West said Friday.
A third active tropical wave remains far out to sea with potential formation and path to be determined.
This week marks the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, a grim reminder of the Aug. 24, 1992, storm that devastated Florida City and Homestead. Aside from widespread power outages, the Keys were left relatively unscathed in a very close call.
