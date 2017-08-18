Key West police nab 2 drug dealers

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested Wednesday after first fleeing police, then crashing their car into a utility pole, police said.
The Key West Police Special Investigations Unit was doing surveillance in response to recent complaints of drug dealing in the 600 block of Angela Street when officers said they spotted a suspicious driver attempted to stop him, but the driver fled.
Detectives soon located the car at the dead end of Virginia Street. As they approached, the driver, Jeffrey Smith, 57, of Miami, jumped out of the vehicle and ran, leaving the car in gear.
The car crashed into a utility pole. Smith was caught as he tried to scale a nearby wall.
During his run, Smith had tossed a black bag containing 55 bags of crack cocaine, nine bags of powdered cocaine, 14 bags of suspected heroin, and more than $3,000 in cash, said Alyson Crean, police spokeswoman.
Smith was arrested for possession with intent to distribute for the crack cocaine, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest without violence, leaving scene of crash, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The passenger in the car, Michael Fernandez, 44, of Key West, was arrested for possession of five bags of crack cocaine that he threw from the vehicle and for an additional three he had concealed in his buttocks.
Fernandez was also arrested for tampering with evidence, two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of using a two way communications device to commit a felony.
