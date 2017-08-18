Trap-tag counts lodged against Lower Keys fisherman

A Lower Keys lobster fisherman was arrested Thursday on counts of using unlicensed traps, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.
Jeromy Roy Homerston, 42, of Stock Island booked on 29 counts of using a trap without a state-issued tag, and two other conservation counts.
All the charges are misdemeanors. Homerston was later released pending court action.
According to the FWC, Homerston was running the commercial boat Ol’ Skool that was stopped for catch inspection by state and federal marine officers aboard the patrol vessel Interceptor, working near the Eastern Sambos reef south of Key West.
“Once on board, they observed several traps,” said Officer Bobby Dube, an FWC information officer. “Six of the traps on board failed to have the required trap tags attached.”
All lobster traps fished in Florida waters are required to have a small plastic license tag issued by the state as part of a program to limit the number of traps.
Fishermen can receive only a limited number of tags per year, the allocation largely based on their fishing history. Tags can be purchased from other trappers, but buying a single trap tag can cost more than $150.
Currently, Florida caps the number of traps at 465,000 as part of an effort to safeguard the marine ecosystem.
“Officers then asked Mr. Homerston if he would continue to pull traps while they checked the tags on the traps in the water,” Dube said. “After four hours of Mr. Homerston pulling his traps, a total of 29 traps did not have the proper tags attached.”
Homerston also was charged with having improper identification markings and improper buoy markings.
