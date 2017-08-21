View of the eclipse wows the Florida Keys

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21 was enjoyed by more than 5 million people traveling to be in the line of totality that spanned across America. The great American solar eclipse made it's path from one side of the continent to the other, with only a few brief minutes to observe it's maximum coverage. Not all states were able to view full coverage.
The Florida Keys experienced only 80 percent coverage, the entire crossing taking two and half hours.
The excitement behind the eclipse stems from not only witnessing a spectacular and historical event, but the amount of data that can be acquired during the event as well.
The corona during the eclipse is an amazing sight that cannot normally be seen with the naked eye. Streams of super heated plasma bloom like a halo around the sun and moon during the eclipse.
For me, it had a blue hue to it and the whole world around us went dark. There were people around us who cheered and a few celebratory fireworks as well. The last eclipse similar to this was in June 1918, almost a century ago!
The moon travels at a tilt around Earth, and only sometimes does it align in such a way that is crosses between our star and us. This is the opposite of a lunar eclipse, when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun, giving the moon it's eerie red glow.
The next solar eclipse similar to this will not cross the entire continent, but through Texas to the northeast on April 8, 2024.
