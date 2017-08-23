No powering up boats at Rowell’s county park in Key Largo, planners vow

Those worried about a powerboat ramp at Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo can breathe easy, says a project manager.
“There will be no ramp for powered boats at Rowell’s,” said Chris Rivera, a parks specialist with Monroe County Engineering. “I have been instructed on that.”
At a 6 p.m. Monday public meeting of the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the board will review the latest version of a conceptual plan for Rowell’s and open the floor at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 bayside, for comments.
The Rowell’s Waterfront Park design has not changed significantly from early drafts sketched out after the county paid $5 million for the 8-acre bayfront property more than three years ago, Rivera said.
“People really like to see the water so Rowell’s will be an open-view park,” he said. “When people are driving by, three-quarters of the park will be open so they can see everything all the way to Blackwater Sound. It will have a flow.”
“We’re not changing the overall concept or adding anything major to it,” Rivera said. “It’s about trying to set a plan of attack to accomplish what people want to see happen under the conceptual plan.”
Within weeks, the aging Rowell’s Marina building at the mile marker 104.5 site likely will be demolished to allow construction of new restrooms and an improved parking lot. New construction could begin by early 2018.
“The bottom line is that it’s more cost-effective to build a new building rather than try to refurbish the old one,” Rivera said.
Restroom facilities will be the first priority to meet terms under a $125,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for park upgrades.
When owned and operated by the late Charlie Rowell, the former marina property provided space to host major festivals and events to benefit local nonprofit groups.
When developers forwarded plans to build 138 condominiums on the property, Key Largo residents and organizations came together to urge the Monroe County Commission to buy the land to preserve the last open waterfront acreage on the island.
It took a while, and the collapse of the housing boom, but the Rowell’s went into public ownership in January 2014. The property continued to host major festivals and back-lot operations for the “Bloodline” Netflix series before opening its gates on a daily basis in May 2016.
County commissioners said the property will continue as an events venue, but cautioned residents not to expect major facility upgrades.
Neighboring property owners generally endorsed the Rowell's purchase but strongly opposed a suggestion to install a powerboat ramp. Since a boat ramp would generate more vehicle traffic and require a large parking area, commissioners rejected the ramp.
Current amenities at Rowell’s include a small paddle-sports launch, picnic tables, benches and access to swim in bay waters. There are no lifeguards. Dogs on leashes are allowed.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
