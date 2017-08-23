County reviews Lower Keys housing complex plan

A proposal for a 208-unit complex of affordable housing in the Lower Keys goes before a Monroe County review committee Tuesday.
Representatives from Quarry Partners LLC will meet with county staffers on the Development Review Committee at the 1 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the Marathon Government Center.
The developers seek a major conditional-use permit and development agreement for a 15-acre tract on the gulfside of Big Coppitt Key, off mile marker 9.5.
A county staff analysis recommends rejecting the proposal as written, citing insufficient details on road access and uncertainty over whether the development lies within noise zones created to protect operations from the Boca Chica Naval Air Station, among other issues.
The Development Review Committee holds sessions with applicants to discuss potential problems before plans reach the Monroe County Planning Commission and county commission.
Others items at the Tuesday meeting:
▪ A request for a minor conditional-use permit for a self-storage business on Big Coppitt Key. As proposed, it would include 6,739 square feet of indoor storage and 2,250 square feet of outdoor storage.
▪ The Summerland Key Marina seeks approval to add four employee-housing units above an existing commercial building at mile marker 24.5.
▪ Key Largo Baptist Church has applied for a minor conditional-use permit for a new 10,000-square-foot “institutional” building at the church’s property at mile marker 104.5, bayside.
Kevin Wadlow
