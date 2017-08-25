Wastewater district expected to lower spending

The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s spending is projected to decrease more than $1 million during the upcoming fiscal year.
The special taxing district and utility oversees wastewater treatment for unincorporated Key Largo and also treats sewage from the village of Islamorada. During the current fiscal year, the district is working with a budget of $15.9 million. The projected fiscal year 2018 budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1, is $14.7 million.
Part of the reduction in spending is due to a smaller staff. The district went from having 41 full-time employees to 36, which cuts $194,904 from the utility’s payroll — projected to be $2.7 million.
Non-department expenditures are projected to be about $2.4 million lower in the upcoming fiscal year, with the district paying $5.3 million toward lowering its debt, as opposed to $7.8 million this year. About four years ago, the district owed about $80 million and it winnowed that amount to around $40 million, said Connie Fazio, the district’s senior finance manager.
The district is expected to increase spending in other areas. For example, the budget calls for an hike in spending on the treatment plant and its department of $357,629 — a total of around $2.4 million.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments