FDOT approves pedestrian bridge at Founders Park

The Florida Department of Transportation wants to build a pedestrian bridge across U.S. 1 in Islamorada at Founders Park as a means to reduce traffic jams during busy events at the bayside park and to protect crossers.
FDOT District 6 Secretary James Wolfe announced the decision in an Aug. 22 letter to Islamorada Village Council Mayor James Mooney.
“The need for the pedestrian bridge [at mile marker 87] is to improve pedestrian safety and to reduce congestion during long events when pedestrian cross the Overseas Highway between the even site and parking area,” Wolfe wrote.
Congestion throughout the village is becoming an increasing concern and headache for area residents, especially during the weekends when traffic can be backed up for hours. But during events like the Gigantic Nautical Flea Market in February and the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Festival in December, vehicles passing the area come to a virtual standstill as Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies halt drivers to allow people on foot to cross the highway.
Mooney said he was relieved by Wolfe’s decision.
“I feel that it will not only help traffic flow, but also create a much safer environment for children, our citizens and our visitors,” he said. “I have seen our citizens running across the highway, and it sends fear into my heart.”
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster had been trying to get the idea approved by FDOT for at least two years and said this week that he’s “ecstatic that it’s become a reality.”
The proposal still needs approval by the Village Council, but four out of the five reached for comment say they support the effort. Councilman Chris Sante said he’s still mulling which of the three options presented by FDOT for the bridge he favors. Councilwoman Deb Gillis also said she’s a “yes” vote.
The choices for the span are a bridge with a staircase and an elevator for those in wheelchairs and/or have difficulties walking; a bridge with a staircase and a ramp; and a bridge with only a pedestrian ramp leading to the top. Wolfe said, depending on the chosen option, construction costs would likely be somewhere in the range of between $1.7 and $2.9 million.
“All alternatives will have roadside and utility impacts” and will require the relocation of a rock bolder monument located on the grass strip separating U.S.1 and the Old Highway, Wolfe said.
Wolfe said he favors the elevator option because “the ramp would be more than 300 feet long, which is neither convenient nor attractive.”
If the council members agree with Wolfe, a local elevator company would have to be hired to provide maintenance for the lift.
“The department has no resources in the Keys to maintain an elevator, so that option is only possible with a local maintenance agreement,” Wolfe said.
The soonest construction could begin on the bridge is July 2019, Wolfe added.
