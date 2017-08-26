Marathon councilman: Let’s sell Marathon swag

Marathon locals looking to sport official city apparel might soon have the chance to buy it at City Hall.
City Councilman Mark Senmartin said at a town-hall meeting Tuesday night that he wants the city to sell shirts, coffee mugs and maybe coozies that have the logo and such.
“It’s just something fun to encourage pride in our city,” he said, adding the apparel would be sold at City Hall. “It wouldn’t be like everything else you see.”
Proceeds would go to the city’s nonprofits fund, he said. From that fund, the city gives about $90,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout the city annually.
“I just thought it would be a nice little offset, even if it was a couple thousand bucks,” Senmartin said.
The full City Council will have to vote on the merchandise. It will require three votes of approval. Senmartin said ideas can be emailed to senmartinm@ci.marathon.fl.us.
In other matters, about 20 residents voiced their concerns about lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys. Senmartin had put on the agenda a discussion item to ask the community how it feels about the annual lobster sport-diving days, also known as mini-season, which happen in late July. Monroe County typically draws about 30,000 divers in the two days.
While some spoke out against mini-season and supported its end, the general consensus was there is a need for more law enforcement officers and more education in the community about the rules. However, that local input likely has little to no impact, as the mini-season is statewide and overseen by the state, not localities.
Councilman Steve Cook and Mayor Dan Zieg were not at the meeting.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
