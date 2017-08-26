‘Duval Loop’ bus service offers free rides in Key West

This new bus with its pink and blue paint job isn’t yet another tour group from the mainland.
The Duval Loop is a Key West special offering free hop-on and hop-off rides around downtown starting Aug. 31 in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“Key West Transit will launch the much-awaited free bus service to the downtown corridor,” said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The bus service runs from the city's Park and Ride garage on Grinnell Street, along Caroline Street and up the length of Whitehead Street before returning down the length of Simonton to Fleming Street.
Funded by a portion of last year’s one-dollar increase in parking meter rates, the Duval Loop will run Thursday through Sunday until November, when it will begin running seven days a week.
The Duval Loop makes 16 stops along the way, and runs every half hour in the mornings from 6 to 10 a.m. and runs every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. until midnight. For a detailed schedule or to track the Duval Loop bus in real time, visit www.kwtransit.com.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
