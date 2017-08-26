List narrows Monday to be next Keys judge

The Monroe County committee charged with recommending candidates to the governor to be judges in the Florida Keys is expected to name its nominees to fill a vacant Circuit Court seat Monday.
The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission meets Monday at 10 a.m. at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Key West.
Key West-based Judge Wayne Miller, who has sat on the bench for three decades, is retiring Thursday, one year and four months before his six-year term expires. Six attorneys have applied to replace him. The applicants, with information taken from their resumes:
▪ Christopher Bridger, 36, an assistant Monroe County state attorney admitted to The Florida Bar in 2005. He received his law degree from the University of Miami in 2004. He has also been an assistant public defender in the Keys and assistant Key West city attorney.
▪ Jack Bridges, 49, in private practice in Key Largo. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1999 and received his law degree n 1998 from the University of Dayton. He served one term on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board, from 2011 to 2105. He declined to run again, choosing to run for Circuit Court judge.
▪ Albert Kelley, 55, in private practice in Key West. Kelley was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1990 after graduating from the Florida State University College of Law. He focuses on civil law such as landlord-tenant disputes and trademark registration and serves as a special magistrate.
▪ Susan Merry of Big Pine Key, who did not list her age. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1993 after graduating from the Campbell University School of Law in North Carolina. She previously practiced in Tennessee and North Carolina.
▪ Paunice Scull, 38, of Key West. She is director of case management for the Monroe County court system. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2004 after receiving her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law. She previously was a Keys assistant state attorney.
▪ Mark Wilson, 49, of Key West. Wilson, among State Attorney Dennis Ward’s major-crimes prosecutors, was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2002. The U.S. Army veteran and former Wyoming state trooper graduated from law school at Penn State and received his master’s in law from Yeshiva University. He’s a special assistant U.S. attorney.
Monday, the Judicial Nominating Commission takes public input at 10 a.m., then goes into closed session to review vetting information of the applicants. Then interviews, open to the public, start at 1 p.m., with each applicant getting half an hour.
At 4, the Judicial Nominating Commission goes back into to closed session to deliberate and then will return in open session to announce its recommendations to send to Gov. Rick Scott. Commission Chairman Bob Shillinger said three names will be sent to the governor.
Other members of the commission are Anthony Barrows, David Paul Horan, Nicholas Mulick, Cheri Shapiro, Piper Smith, Timothy Thomes and David Van Loon.
