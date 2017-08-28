Keys marine cops head to Texas to help

Six Florida Keys marine law officers headed to Texas at daybreak Monday to help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey, and more are packing for the trip.
They were part of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team joined by other Florida officers. Those six from Monroe County joined others from Miami-Dade and Collier counties making the trip.
According to the News Service of Florida, the state agency deployed 25 officers to Beaumont, Texas. They brought eight shallow-draft vessels and four patrol boats. Keys FWC spokesman Bobby Dube said four of the boats are Keys-based.
Overall, the FWC will deploy more than 100 officers to help with recovery.
“Some will be there two weeks, then we rotate out and send more,” Dube said.
