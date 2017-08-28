Local

Keys marine cops head to Texas to help

By Larry Kahn

lkahn@keynoter.com

August 28, 2017 6:14 PM

Six Florida Keys marine law officers headed to Texas at daybreak Monday to help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey, and more are packing for the trip.

They were part of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team joined by other Florida officers. Those six from Monroe County joined others from Miami-Dade and Collier counties making the trip.

According to the News Service of Florida, the state agency deployed 25 officers to Beaumont, Texas. They brought eight shallow-draft vessels and four patrol boats. Keys FWC spokesman Bobby Dube said four of the boats are Keys-based.

Overall, the FWC will deploy more than 100 officers to help with recovery.

“Some will be there two weeks, then we rotate out and send more,” Dube said.

Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218

  Comments  

Videos

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
What not to do when you spot an alligator 1:05

What not to do when you spot an alligator

View More Video