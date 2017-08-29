PKS staff adapt to eclips

As preparations and precautions were being made for safe eclipse observation on Aug. 21, Plantation Key School principal, Lisa Taylor, jumped into action and came up with a plan to maximize the experience for both students and families.
The timing of the peak of the eclipse was challenging as it coincided with student dismissal and bus pickup.
Taylor’s first step in her plan was to obtain solar eclipse viewing glasses for all the students. Then the plan was developed to allow for students to have the option to have an excused dismissal and be picked up at noon to view the eclipse at home with their families.
Each student was sent home with a pair of solar glasses. Students who remained at school would also have appropriate eyewear for supervised and safe observation.
Teachers and staff took small groups of students outside to watch different stages of the eclipse. Teachers, staff and students experienced an enriching, once in a lifetime eclipse viewing.
