Ex-DEA agent to lead Key West police review board

A retired federal drug agent who currently works a $15-an-hour marina job will become Key West’s next executive director of the Citizen Review Board, a volunteer panel that handles police misconduct complaints.
Christopher Sclichter, 52, of Sugarloaf Key was chosen by a 4-1 board vote Monday at City Hall and will begin training with outgoing Executive Director Larry Beaver next week.
Sclichter, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent, said his law enforcement background helps him see the police department’s side of things but that he also sees the average citizen’s viewpoint.
“There needs to be a certain degree of understanding,” Sclichter said Tuesday. “I’m very objective, I’m a fair person.”
Michael Behrend dissented, Rochelle Pearson-Major was absent and Rick Wagner didn’t vote because he was among the five applicants, which included Micah Carter, Crystal Sutton and Jeffrey Weinstock.
The job pays $45,000 a year with no benefits. The City Commission needs to approve the contract.
Sclichter, who also previously worked as a field inspector for the Mosquito Control District and at the local Home Depot, retired from the DEA in November 2015 after 25 years on the job.
“I worked from coast to coast and several foreign deployments to include a war zone in Afghanistan for two years,” Sclichter wrote in his resume.
Raised in a Navy family, Sclichter was born in Rhode Island and grew up in the Washington, D.C., area, graduating high school in Fort Washington, Md., and earning a bachelor’s of science in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina.
He retired from the DEA office in Homestead, earning $150,000 a year as his last salary.
Beaver’s last day is Sept. 30.
