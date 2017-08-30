Panel culls Florida Keys judge hopefuls to three, list goes to Scott

Albert Kelley, Paunice Scull and Mark Wilson are qualified to be a Monroe County Circuit Court judge, a nominating committee has decided.
The three attorneys were chosen Monday by the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission as possible replacements for Wayne Miller. Miller, who has sat on the bench for three decades, is retiring Thursday, one year and four months before his six-year term expires.
Six attorneys applied to replace him. Kelley, Scull and Wilson made the final cut. Now their names go to Gov. Rick Scott, who will choose Miller’s replacement.
Kelley, 55, is in private practice. He was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1990 after graduating from the Florida State University College of Law. He focuses on civil law such as landlord-tenant disputes and trademark registration and serves as a special magistrate.
Scull, 38, is director of case management for the Monroe County court system. She was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2004 after receiving her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law. She previously was a Keys assistant state attorney.
Wilson, 49, is among State Attorney Dennis Ward’s major-crimes prosecutors, was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2002. The U.S. Army veteran and former Wyoming state trooper graduated from law school at Penn State and received his master’s in law from Yeshiva University. He’s a special assistant U.S. attorney.
The Judicial Nominating Commission comprise Bob Shillinger, Anthony Barrows, David Paul Horan, Nicholas Mulick, Cheri Shapiro, Piper Smith, Timothy Thomes and David Van Loon.
