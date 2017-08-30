Former Switlik teacher, 62, dies after ‘gallant fight’ with cancer

Stanley Switlik Elementary School Principal Brett Unke said staff and students at the school are reeling from the loss of former teacher Steve Ferrise, who passed away from cancer Aug. 22.
Ferrise, a special education teacher, taught at the school for 13 years, starting in 2004, and retired earlier this year.
“It’s just tragic. He fought a gallant fight,” Unke said of Ferrise’s battle with the disease, adding there had been grief counseling for students last week at Marathon High School. Ferrise was 62.
He was the founder of a fishing club at Stanley Switlik, where he taught students the ins and outs of the sport along with other life skills.
“He was always an advocate for struggling students and a contributor to the school after hours and in extra-curricular activities. He was very active in our community and will be missed by a lot of people,” Unke said. “We’re all very sad here.”
A Monroe County School District Facebook post Friday said Ferrise always had a positive attitude every day, while serving the most needy students at Stanley Switlik.
Ferrise, a Sarasota native, taught in Palm Beach County and attended Florida Atlantic University. He leaves behind his wife Kristi, also a teacher at Stanley Switlik.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments