Key Largo residents float ideas for Rowell’s park

Key Largo residents came Monday to pour their dreams of new facilities into the open expanse of Rowell’s Waterfront Park.
People attending a special session of Monroe County’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board cited the need for a new community meeting room, asked for a kiddie splash pad and fenced dog park, and suggested a permanent performance stage.
County officials said they would consider all ideas, except one: A new ramp for powerboats.
“This has got to be our eighth or ninth meeting” on plans for Rowell’s, parks board chairman Steve Miller told the crowd of about 70 people at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center.
“There was a very large outpouring and the one thing we heard was that, no, we don’t want a boat ramp there,” Miller said.
“The two things everyone wanted were a lot of open space and the ability to see the water from U.S. 1. Those were the main marching orders,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said.
Adding a new powerboat ramp from Rowell’s into Key Largo’s bayside Blackwater Sound would turn the county park at mile marker 104.5 “into a boat ramp with parking,” Wilson said.
Monroe County acquired Rowell’s at a $5 million price in January 2014 as one of the last open waterfront areas on Key Largo. The property serves as the site of several popular local festivals staged by nonprofit groups.
The Rotary Club of the Upper Keys has hosted events that have raised an estimated $300,000 for scholarships awarded to students in the last 20 years, club member John Stuart said.
“We know some events created concerns and problems,” Stuart said. “We believe that with proper designs and rules, Rowell’s can be a place of enjoyment for day users and organizations within our community.”
Several residents of Tamarind Bay, the 50-unit condominium next door to Rowell’s, urged the county to build a more secure wall between the park and their property to reduce noise and cut down on trespassers.
“We didn’t create this problem. We’re sort of innocent bystanders,” Tamarind Bay owners association president Dave Rettig said. “We have endured some horrible festivals and gatherings.”
Wilson said erecting a sound-proofing wall would not be practical but said the county will work with the condo owners on a more secure barrier.
Parks board advisers and staff did not endorse adding a community room that would be expensive and reduce the amount of open space. At least three other county-owned facilities on Key Largo have available meeting rooms, including the Nelson center, they noted.
Several resident said the park needs shade trees or canopies. “One of the biggest complaints about the park is how hot it is,” Dottie Moses said. “It can be brutal out there.”
An existing ramp used by paddle craft could be relocated from from the park’s northern boundary to the southern edge, county officials acknowledged. That would put the ramp closer to parking and move it away from heavy boat traffic at Tamarind Bay.
Planning and construction will take place in phases, with work contingent upon available money for improvements. A new restroom will be one of the first new additions.
