Thanks, Harvey: Gas prices surge in the Keys

Hurricane Harvey might have wreaked destruction some 1,300 miles away, but Keys residents are feeling a trickle-down effect at the pump.
With 10 Gulf Coast oil refineries shut down (some are powering back up) and the Colonial gasoline pipeline in Houston — which provides 40 percent of the South’s gasoline, according to the Associated Press — offline as off Friday, Monroe County drivers are seeing an uptick in prices at the gas station.
“What we’ve seen so far in Florida is the average [per gallon] has gone up 10 cents since Friday the 25th to $2.40. At this point, we’re expecting gas prices to rise 5 to 10 cents in the next few days, but we’re still trying to see what happens with the supply in Texas and Louisiana,” said Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA The Auto Group in Tampa.
In the Keys, $2.40 for a gallon of regular would be welcome. Stations up and down the islands on Friday were sitting at around $2.58 per gallon, having risen the past week.
AAA gets its information from Oil Price Information Service, a global fuel pricing database headquartered in Washington, D.C. The organization bases its information on credit-card swipes at pumps, Carrasco said.
“The great thing about Florida is we get a lot of our gas imported at the ports. Tennessee, Georgia, those states will be more impacted by the Colonial than we are. Normally a lot our gas comes from the Gulf Coast area but since some of that supply has been shut down, some ships [with fuel] from New York and Europe have been rerouted” to the Port of Miami. “Which is one of the reasons we see gas prices going up.”
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments