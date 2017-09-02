Bug board will talk ’18 budget Wednesday

Seeing as how they don’t have to plan for a major construction project, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District commissioners can breathe a little easier this budget season.
Last year in the final hours of budget planning, commissioners approved a tax hike to pay for two new adjacent buildings on Big Coppitt Key. The buildings ended up costing more than $3 million, which was a better option than the 40 percent tax hike that would have resulted from original plans for a $6.3 million project.
“Last year, we had a 22 percent increase in the budget,” said Commissioner Phil Goodman.
The new building is a chemical garage and there will be some new trailers for staff. In the upcoming budget, $300,000 is budgeted for the trailers, which should arrive later this year. Construction of the chemical building is in progress.
The district plans to collect $11.4 million in ad valorem taxes, down by $2 million from fiscal year 2016-17.
The tax rate is proposed at $46.06 per $100,000 of assessed property value for the upcoming year. The current rate is $58.31 per $100,000.
“The budget will be down quite a bit,” Goodman told the Keynoter. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job of controlling costs. I think this is a pretty responsible budget.”
He said operating costs have increased in the upcoming budget and much of that is due to insurance costs. In the preliminary budget, the operating costs are expected to be around $11.7 million.
“So we’ve done a good job of controlling our operating expenses, but we have not been able to control our insurance costs” Goodman said.
Salaries make up 38 percent of the operating expenses, while benefits make up 28 percent. In the coming fiscal year, there will be a $123,000 increase in health-care costs for the district.
The board meets at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday for a budget hearing at Mosquito Control’s building at 503 107th St., Marathon, bayside. The final one is Sept. 19. The budget takes effect Oct. 1.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
