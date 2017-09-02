Local

September 2, 2017 8:47 AM

Key West loses bicycle/ped coordinator

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

Two weeks after his bike-sharing proposal failed before the City Commission, Key West’s bicycle and pedestrian coordinator has resigned to take another local job.

Chris Hamilton wrote in his resignation letter, “I received an offer I couldn’t refuse from the Old Island Restoration Foundation to be their administrator. You should feel free to please call on me to pitch in and help if ever needed.”

The foundation’s mission is “to promote the preservation and restoration of historically significant buildings” in Key West, according to its website.

On Aug. 15, the commission voted down, 4-1, Hamilton’s proposal to add a bike-sharing company to the city’s landscape. The lone vote in favor of it was Commissioner Sam Kaufman.

While staff said it would be aimed at locals, city leaders worried the cheap hourly rentals would compete with bike rental companies already in business on the island.

“It’s too large, I don’t believe it’s accomplishing what I thought,” Mayor Craig Cates said.

Hamilton started the job in January 2016 at a salary of $45,635 after more than 20 years as a bureau chief of commuter services in Virginia’s Arlington County.

Key West hadn’t had someone in the post since 2008.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

Local

Pause
  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

