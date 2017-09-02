Monroe County crunches the budget numbers

Monroe County Commission board members buckle down to talk about the bucks this week.
The first formal hearing on Monroe County’s proposed 2017-18 budget of about $455 million opens at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 on Key Largo.
Commissioners will open the floor to public comment on the plan that currently carries a maximum county property-tax rate of 3.4149 mills, or about $1,024.50 on a home with a taxable assessed value of $300,000.
That rate, which can be lowered but not raised, does not include Monroe County school taxes, city taxes or other special-district taxes.
Increasing property values allow the county to lower the tax rate and still generate about $83.8 million in ad valorem revenues. The county’s pending tax rate would be slightly above the rollback rate, or the amount needed to generate the same $80.9 million garnered from this year’s valorem taxes.
Other income sources include $78.7 million in fees for service; $67 million in local-option, use and sales taxes; and $19 million in shared taxes with the state, government grants and federal payments in lieu of taxes.
Countywide operating services are expected to cost about $154 million in the next fiscal year, with $68.9 million for capital improvements and debt service.
Included in the overall budget are the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office projected budget of $58.8 million, and the Tourist Development Council tentative budget of $58.4 million.
An additional budget meeting will be held at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon Government Center, with the final budget hearing set for 5:05 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Harvey Government Center in Key West.
During the sessions, County Administrator Roman Gastesi will ask commissioners to consider adding eight new positions to the county Building and Planning Department to handle a skyrocketing increase in permit requests and plan reviews.
The $896,000 estimated cost for the positions and five new vehicles would be funded by permit costs and fees for service that do not affect the property-tax rate, Gastesi said Thursday.
“It’s very busy out there with a lot of new construction and redevelopment,” Gastesi said. “That shows we have a healthy economy but we’re starting to fall behind” in processing and reviewing applications, Gastesi said. “There’s a level of dissatisfaction with the services we provide.”
County projections show the Building Department is on track to process more than 23,000 permits and reviews this fiscal year, nearly a five-fold increase from the 4,673 in 2011.
Kevin Wadlow
