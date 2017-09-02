Local

September 2, 2017 8:50 AM

How to help Harvey victims

By Larry Kahn

There is no clearinghouse in the Keys collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims but there are still ways you can help.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, which has stores from Tavernier to Key West, has joined with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those impacted by the massive storm. Through Wednesday, customers can make a donation at any Winn-Dixie, which will help the Red Cross provide food, shelter counseling and other much-needed services to tens of thousands of people.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says to research charitable organizations before donating money to help those in need.

Most charitable organizations in Florida or soliciting donations within Florida are required to register with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services prior to soliciting contributions. Charitable organizations not located in Florida or soliciting donations in Florida are not required to register with the department.

Consumers can help protect themselves from charity-related scams by:

▪ Going to www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey.

▪ Checking to see if a charitable organization is registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by visiting FloridaConsumerHelp.com.

▪ Going to Charitynavigator.org. That sites lists such things as how much of a nonprofit’s money goes to services, programs and administration.

▪ Asking questions such as: Who is the fundraiser and who will benefit from the donation?; How much of the contribution goes to the charity mentioned in the request; and How much of the donation goes toward administrative and fundraising expenses?

Report any suspicious charitable solicitations by calling (800) 435-7352.

