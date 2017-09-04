Big Pine man accused of stealing drugs from Florida Keys hospital ER

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a Big Pine Key man stole a large amount of prescription drugs from the emergency room of Fisherman’s Community Hospital in Marathon Sunday.
Christopher Frazier, 38, was encountered around 5:30 p.m. on Big Pine Key by a deputy responding to a trespassing call on Avenue B. The deputy noticed Frazier throw something in a recycling bin on the side of the road before he spoke with him.
During a “consensual pat down,” the deputy found a syringe of the painkiller Lidocaine in one pocket and a vial of epinephrine, which is adrenaline, in another pocket. There were five more vials of various other medications in the recycling bin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy found out through a colleague that Frazier was being sought in relation to an earlier incident at Fishermen’s Hospital, where drugs were taken from the ER.
A nurse called deputies to report the security seals on a medication cart were broken and a large amount of the drugs were stolen. She told the deputy she suspected Frazier, who was a previous patient, took the drugs. The cart was located next to Frazier’s bed, Deputy Becky Herrin, the sheriff’s office media relations officer, said.
When as Frazier was being discharged, the nurse picked up his personal bag and looked inside. There were various medications not prescribed to Frazier inside the bag, Herrin said.
The nurse asked Frazier about the bag, which he denied was his. He rushed out of the hospital, leaving it behind. The drugs in the bag matched an inventory of medications missing from the cart.
Frazier was booked into county jail, held on $150,000 bond, and faces felony grand theft and evidence tampering charges.
