Key West airport shutting down due to Irma

Keynoter Staff

September 05, 2017 4:28 PM

Key West International Airport will close Wednesday night after the last flight due to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint agents ceasing the screening of airline passengers.

The last flight is Delta 567, departing for Atlanta at 5:50 p.m.

All commercial flights at Key West International Airport will be canceled from Thursday morning until further notice. General aviation will continue until conditions become unsafe to operate.

Florida Keys Marathon International Airport also will remain open for general aviation until conditions become unsafe to operate.

International general aviation will end Wednesday afternoon at both Key West and Marathon airports when U.S. Customs and Border Protection ceases operations.

